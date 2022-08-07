Man charged after police chase in Monroe County

Kevin Chalmers is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A man is facing a slew of charges in Monroe County after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

Officers say Kevin Chalmers was involved in an argument at Camelback Lodge in Tannersville Saturday morning.

When police tried to speak with him, he took off, almost hit an officer, and led police on a chase on Interstate 80 East.

Police eventually caught up with Chalmers and found three children were in the car.

He's locked up on aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and related charges.