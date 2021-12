The blaze broke out around 2 p.m. Friday in a home on Bryant Street.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man was flown to the hospital after flames broke out at a home in Monroe County.

Officials say the fire started just after 2 p.m. Friday at the double-block home along Bryant Street in Stroudsburg.

When police arrived, they found a man who lives there in the backyard with severe burns.

Crews were able to save a cat from the flames.