Man arrested on attempted rape charges in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing a slew of charges in connection to the attempted rape of a young teen.
According to State Police, 33-year-old David Lewis Haywood Jr. was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into the attempted rape of the victim in Middle Smithfield Township.
Haywood is facing 14 charges, six of which are felony charges: Rape, Statutory Sexual Assault, Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Unlawful Restraint, and Unlawful Contact with a Minor.
Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say this is an active investigation and anyone with information regarding similar circumstances is asked to contact Trooper Carl Nerthling at 570-619-6800.