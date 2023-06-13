Man arrested on attempted rape charges in Monroe County

Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public for information.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing a slew of charges in connection to the attempted rape of a young teen.

According to State Police, 33-year-old David Lewis Haywood Jr. was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into the attempted rape of the victim in Middle Smithfield Township.

Haywood is facing 14 charges, six of which are felony charges: Rape, Statutory Sexual Assault, Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Unlawful Restraint, and Unlawful Contact with a Minor.