MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged with putting the body of a woman who overdosed and died in a dumpster.

Stroud regional police say Corbin Desimone was arrested after he was caught on video with a woman.

Shortly after, he was spotted again dragged a heavy suitcase near the dumpster where the body was found.