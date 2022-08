The man faces attempted homicide charges after the incident in the Poconos.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — A man faces attempted homicide charges in Monroe County after allegedly hitting his girlfriend, then driving his vehicle off a cliff.

State police say Errol Broomes intentionally drove his car off a cliff in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono on Sunday morning, with his girlfriend inside.

His girlfriend told police that Broomes hit her in the head with a rock earlier that day.

Broomes is locked up.