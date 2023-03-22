x
Monroe County

Man admits to stealing nearly $200K in fraud schemes

Thomas Hartley, 49, of Henryville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to mail fraud.
Credit: WNEP

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Monroe County admitted to stealing nearly $200,000 through multiple fraud schemes.

Hartley admitted to collecting unemployment benefits when he was employed full-time by the New Jersey National Guard.

Investigators said Hartley used the mail to collect approximately $60,284 in unemployment compensation funds to which he was not entitled.

He also acknowledged that he fraudulently obtained $23,582 in basic allowance for housing funds paid by the Department of the Army, $50,000 in "lost wage" benefits paid by USAA Insurance, and $63,500 from his thrift savings plan.

