Major snowstorm expected to impact the Poconos, PennDOT prepares to hit the road

The Pocono region is expected to be one of the hardest-hit areas by the upcoming snowstorm.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — PennDOT plow trucks are getting ready.

The upcoming snowstorm could dump up to a foot of snow here in the Poconos.

"We have plenty of salt stockpiled, we are looking at a big winter major even this week, Wednesday into Thursday. We want people to also do their part, we will be out there plowing and putting down materials but with a storm like this, it's probably going to be quite some time prior to having a clear road," said Ronald Young, PennDOT District 5 Press Officer.

Ronald Young is the Press Officer for the PennDOT district that covers Monroe and Carbon counties and the Lehigh Valley.

He says crews prepare for winter during the summer making sure equipment works with dry runs of plow routes.

Young says plow routes can take drivers anywhere between one to three hours so it's important for drivers to take caution if you find yourself out on the road.

"A plow will go by and you may not see it for another couple hours and snow will be on the road, so be careful out there and make sure your vehicle is well prepared with tire tread, make sure tire pressure is good, your belts are all good in your car. You have your fluids, wiper blades are good, and keep a full tank of gas if you're going out or traveling in an event like this," said Young.

PennDOT officials say no decision has been made on whether commercial vehicle bans will be put into place, but the option to do so remains on the table.

"With a storm like this it's probably likely but those decisions will be made as needed as the storm progresses and it's one of the things we look at doing is restricting certain types of vehicles on the roadways and not just tractor-trailers but motorcycles or other types of vehicles as well. We also look at speed reductions and worst-case scenario we can close roads if it gets too bad," said Young.

PennDOT officials say with many people working from home these days, it's possible there will be lesser volume on the roads and that could help crews get the job done safely and efficiently.