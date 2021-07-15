Mail thefts reported in Monroe County

Troopers say thieves are taking valuable items from mailboxes in the Stroudsburg, Saylorsburg, and Brodheadsville areas

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers are warning people in Monroe County after reports of mail thefts in the area.

Over the past several weeks, there have been numerous mail thefts from rural residential mailboxes in the Stroudsburg, Saylorsburg, and Brodheadsville areas, according to a release from state people.

Troopers say the thieves are taking credit cards, gift cards, or parcels containing merchandise. Unwanted mail is being discarded along roadways in the area, sometimes several miles away from where the mail was delivered and stolen.

If you find mail addressed to other addresses on your property, please hand it to a mail carrier or return it to your local Post Office.