Monroe County vote counters nearing finish line

County election officials are trying to complete the count of more than 33,000 mail-in and absentee ballots.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Officials in Monroe County say they may be finished counting mail-in ballots sometime Thursday.

Pennsylvania and a handful of other states are trying to complete the vote count in an extremely tight presidential race.

Monroe County election officials were able to count a little more than 18,000 of the 33,100 mail-in and absentee ballots so far.

That process continued Thursday morning. More than two dozen county staff members are plugging away, trying to get every ballot counted.

According to Monroe County Commissioner John Christy, the hope is to get all the mail-in and absentee ballots counted by Thursday, but there will still be work to do on Friday.

"We will be done with predominately our scanning. We have over 600 provisional ballots to deal with tomorrow. We won't have as many people here, but we will still have 600, over 600 provisional ballots to go through," said Christy.