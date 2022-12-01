Magistrate in Monroe County charged with crimes

Judge John Caffese has been charged with multiple felonies after investigators say he misrepresented his residency status.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A magisterial district judge in Monroe County has been charged with multiple felonies, including theft, receiving stolen property, and lying to authorities.

Judge John Caffese, 36, was appointed as the magistrate for Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Townships in July.

Police say he misrepresented his residency status to look like he lived in Pocono Summit when he really lived in Stroudsburg.

Police also say he encouraged the property owner to make it look like he lived there.

The theft and receiving stolen property charges come from accepting money from the Commonwealth, knowing he was not qualified to receive those funds.

Investigator said Caffese collected wages totaling $20,036, knowing that he was not eligible to hold the position.

He is due in court in January.