Mac and cheese cookoff for the animals

The cookoff was held at the Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson in Pocono Summit Saturday afternoon.

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — It was a cheesy way to help the animals in Monroe County.

Folks at the Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson in Pocono Summit hosted a mac and cheese cookoff Saturday to benefit the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Stroudsburg.

Proceeds will go towards the rescue's expenses.

"Well, it's getting to be springtime. So this is the time of year where we're ordering all of our milk formulas, food supplies, medicines, so all of that," said Kathy Uhler, Director of Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center.

And of course, some furry friends from the rescue made appearances at the cookoff as well.