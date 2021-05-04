LVHN: Walk-ins welcome for COVID-19 vaccine

Lehigh Valley Health Network will begin accepting walk-ins without an appointment for the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — For the first time since the COVID-19 vaccine rolled out earlier this year, no appointment will be necessary to get your first dose in the Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The hospital will start accepting walk-ins without an appointment for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for everyone 16 and older starting Wednesday.

"Walk in, 9 to 5, Monday through Friday at the main campus of the hospital at 206 East Brown Street in East Stroudsburg. No-fuss, no muss, no cost. Just get it done," said Dr. William Cors, Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono.

People who already received their first dose of Moderna's vaccine will still receive the second dose during their already scheduled appointment.

Pfizer vaccine has emergency use authorization for people ages 16 and older, while Moderna's is for people ages 18 and older.

Dr. Cors says it's possible that by next week, people as young as 12 years old will be able to get their first dose of Pfizer's vaccine as long as the FDA authorizes the use.

Dr. Cors says these are steps in the right direction, especially for those who have not been able to get vaccinated.

"I have been waiting for this for months, and finally, it's here. I would encourage, especially those people who may have felt a little frustrated and decided, 'Well, I am not going to bother with this,' rethink it. The worst that is going to happen is that you'll have to stand in line for a little bit to get the shot, but you'll get it," said Dr. Cors.

Lehigh Valley Health Network is offering walk-in vaccinations at five of its network locations, including three in our viewing area.