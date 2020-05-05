LVHN reopens some physician practices, gives update on COVID-19 cases in Monroe County

Lehigh Valley Health Network has reopened more than 50 physician group practices and select ExpressCARE locations across the region.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Monroe County now has 1,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 60 residents have died from the virus.

Doctors at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono says while more cases are being added each day, the rate has slowed significantly. More patients are being discharged and taken off ventilators. Fewer people are also coming in for testing.

"Maintain those measures, follow the department of health guidelines, follow the CDC guidelines so we can keep decreasing the number of patients who are getting affected so we can keep decreasing and flattening the curve. Otherwise, it's very possible that it can come back with a vengeance," said Dr. Susheer Gandotra, LVH-Pocono Infectious Disease Director.

By following safety guidelines, the hospital has been able to bring back elective surgeries, outpatient testing like MRI's or CAT scans and reopen more than 50 Lehigh Valley Physician Group practices and select ExpressCARE locations across the region.

Elizabeth Wise is the hospital president. She says safety protocols are in place for patients who need to seek any type of care at one of these facilities.