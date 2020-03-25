LVHN-Pocono health care workers keeping up with COVID-19

Lehigh Valley Health Network officials are urging those who have been to New York City to stay home for two weeks.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — There are dozens of cases of coronavirus in Monroe County. A man from East Stroudsburg died last week. Nine people with the virus are currently admitted at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.

"We are doing OK," said LVHN-Pocono president Elizabeth Wise. "We have a surge plan in place in the event that we see a large influx of patients. That is continuing to be monitored and updated as needed. We are planning for if we continue to see the volume of patients that we are currently seeing."

Dr. Susheer Gandotra is the director of infectious diseases at the hospital in East Stroudsburg. While he can't give an exact number of how many patients are coming in with COVID-19 symptoms, he does give examples of symptoms.

"A dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. But they can also have some gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea," said Dr. Gandotra.

Newswatch 16 also asked how the hospital is keeping up with medical supplies.

"We are aggressively monitoring our personal protective equipment, our supplies, our ventilators, and resources which includes our precious resource of our people. We aggressively monitor it all the time," Wise said.

And as for those who have been traveling during the pandemic?

"My plea is that if you can stay home, to stay home. Be safe, socially distance and not expose others if you are at risk and have been to the city or in New Jersey," Wise added.