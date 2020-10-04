Lularoe leggings for medical professionals

How one article of clothing is making a huge difference

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman from Monroe county is doing her part to help keep medical professionals safe during the pandemic.

Mary Scrivani sells Lularoe brand leggings from her Scotrun home. But for the past couple of weeks, she's been giving out those leggings for free to female medical workers.

Scrivani says she saw a need for leggings that could be worn underneath scrubs, so health care workers can change before they get home and not carry the coronavirus inside.

"A lot of them were stripping in either their parking lots or driveways before they go home to their families and this was just, they wouldn't have to literally strip in these public places cause they can then just take the scrubs off and still have clothes that weren't contaminated," says Scrivani.

Scrivani used social media to get the word out about her offer to help.

"This is just something I have that I can do, God Bless them because they're the ones putting their lives on the line."

Once somebody is interested, Scrivani coordinates with them about whether the leggings will get shipped or picked up. She says if you're picking up a bag at her front door, you'll receive 2 pairs of leggings and a thank you note. And when she's done putting it all together, she'll hang it on her front door and it's ready for pick up .

So far Scrivani has donated more than 70 pairs of leggings to health care workers in places as close at the Poconos and as far away as California.

She says, "Just to be able to give something back to the community, when they're giving so much to us, makes you feel really good."