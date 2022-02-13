Lots to love about Super Bowl Sunday

Residents in Monroe County share what they love most about the big game.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Even if you're not a Bengals or a Rams fan, many watch the Super Bowl for the commercials alone, the food, or even the halftime show.

We asked folks in Monroe County, what they were watching for.

"The food and the drinks probably. I'm not big into football, but I'm gonna go for Rams just to say something," said Crystal Napiorski, Stroudsburg.

"I'm into it all, I think it's just a fun experience, I like to eat. Hopefully the game's good. If the game's not good, hopefully, the commercials are good," said Cody Ace, Stroudsburg.