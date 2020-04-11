Long voting lines continue in the Poconos

Record number of voters turn out in Ross Township.

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — As of 9:00 p.m., there were still dozens of voters in line waiting to cast their ballots in Ross Township.

The Constable told Newswatch 16 that there was a record number of voters there to vote and with some waiting up to four hours in line and possibly longer.

No specific reason was cited as being the reason so many people were there to vote, other than they wanted to do it in person.