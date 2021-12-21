Long prison sentences for murder of delivery driver in Monroe County

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and Salvatore Roberts shot and killed Richard Labar on East Stroudsburg University's campus in 2017.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Three people from Monroe County have now been sentenced for the murder of a pizza delivery driver.

Richard Labar was shot on East Stroudsburg University's campus in December of 2017. He died a day later on his 58th birthday.

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and her brother Salvatore Roberts placed an order intending to rob whoever came to deliver it.

The trio was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in October.

Berrios was sentenced to 60 and a half years in prison

Carmona was sentenced to 29 1/2 to 60 years.