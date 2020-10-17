Locals react to Broadway closing curtains until May 2021

Being able to put on shows has been beneficial for not only local actors but people who work behind the scenes too.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — It's not something any Broadway actor, actress, director, musician, and crew member ever imagined.

Seeing normally lit up theater signs on Broadway dark for this long.

According to Broadway League members, it will stay this way in New York until at least next spring.

Midge McClosky is the executive director at the Shawnee Playhouse, a performing arts theater.

"Well it's heartbreaking and it's not just about the theater itself in New York but that is where all the standards are set for theater all around the entire world come from Broadway and in England and with their shutting down," said McClosky. "It's kind of the guidelines that everyone else kind of follows behind so everyone who makes a living as an artist, it's heartbreaking."

For McClosky, the show goes on here in the Poconos.

Shawnee Playhouse has been doing outdoor entertainment at Shawnee Inn.

Being able to put on shows has been beneficial for not only local actors but people like Alicia Witcraft.

She's a college student, who works on sound systems for theater shows.

Broadway might be shut down, but she's still getting experience.

"I think it's very difficult, especially for us. We get creative ideas from the big shows and bring that here and things like that," said Witcraft of Shawnee on Delaware. "Especially, I mean I have friends who are performance majors and they don't know what they are going to do, because this is what they want to do for a living. It's just hard for all of us right now."

This news isn't just upsetting to those involved in theater, but also those who like to watch a show, too.

Brian Long has worked on Broadway and off-Broadway for more than two decades.

He says he never thought the curtains would stay down this long.

"It's a difficult thing. Again, the number of people that are impacted by that," said Long of New York City. "If you look at the numbers probably about five or six thousand theater artists, if not more, from actors to crew, writers to directors, they just don't have work now and they can't even go into TV and film because a lot of that is also shuttered."