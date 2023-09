Get ready to take a trip back into your childhood the next time you're walking the streets of Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The local artist organization Go Collaborative has been out and about spray painting hopscotch boards throughout town to add a little fun to the sidewalks!

Right now there are only a few out in the borough around Main Street and In Ann Street Park but more are on the way.

The group says everyone on Main Street wants a hopscotch board in front of their business.