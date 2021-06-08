Lifeguards wanted in East Stroudsburg as pool season begins

There's a great need for lifeguards nationwide and right here in our area, too. In the Poconos, there are many jobs available.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Dansbury Park Pool in East Stroudsburg is quiet and calm now, but as school lets out and the summer season begins, this place fills up fast.

"It will open again starting this weekend on Friday. After that, Dansbury will be open full time 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day, weather dependent, of course," said Autumn Arthur, the executive director at Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Commission.

As temperatures warm up, the heat is also on to ensure there are enough lifeguards to staff both the Dansbury Park Pool and the pool over in Stroudsburg.

"We are doing OK. We could certainly use some more guards, especially so we can get both of our pools operational. We are working with Pocono Family YMCA to get guards certified and also to do a little bit of guard sharing back and forth. We have guard classes going on all the time to get new guards," said Arthur.

Ideally, park officials would like between 5 and 10 more lifeguards just to ensure both pools are fully staffed, especially when the pools get very busy.

Stroudsburg Pool was closed last year because of the pandemic but it's expected to open later this summer.

Arthur says safety is a top priority. That's why it's important for both pools to be staffed with enough guards.

"They are absolutely critical. We want people to have a safe place that they can go swimming, especially in our region where we have so many lakes and creeks where people can go swimming that a safe opportunity with guards here at the pools is essential," said Arthur.

If you're interested in becoming a lifeguard, you must be 16 or older and go through a certification class.