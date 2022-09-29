Life sentence for Monroe County murderer

Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was sentenced Thursday morning.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A man convicted of the deadly stabbing of two family members in Monroe County will spend the rest of his life in prison.

In July, Fortune was found guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing to death his aunt Sharon Fortune-Fells, 56, and uncle Richard Fells, 54, in their home in Pocono Township in 2018.

The prosecution told jurors that Fortune's DNA was found at the scene and that the victim's blood was found all over his apartment.

Prosecutors say Fortune admitted to the crimes and how he drove to Philadelphia after to get rid of the evidence and kill his father.