LGBTQ+ campground opens in the Poconos

SMITHFIELD, Pa. — While it may not look like it now, the campsites at Camp Out Mt. Nebo near East Stroudsburg are booking up fast.

"Our season is booking up already, and we see the booking increasing as we go further into the summer already. It's pretty crazy. For our first season, it's pretty good," said owner Steven Louden.

This isn't your typical campground. Camp Out Mt. Nebo is the newest adult camping resort catering to the LGBTQ+ community.

Louden is the owner of the camping resort that just opened in April. He says he wants the campground to be a space where those in the LGBTQ+ community can feel included and be themselves.

"One thing they'll realize is they're not alone, and they can meet other people and share stories, and hopefully relate, and hopefully their transition will be easier in their coming-out process," Louden said.

For the past two years, the owners say they've been looking for the right spot to open Camp Out. That's when they came across the former Foxwood family campground in Smithfield Township.

"This is one of our favorite areas. We love being right by the Delaware Water Gap," said Louden. "We love being close to downtown Stroudsburg. It kind of diversified things a little bit where we are at a campground, but we're not in the middle of nowhere. We have things to do besides just our campground."

The property offers a variety of options — you can camp in a tent, stay in one of the resort's cottages or cabins, or bring your RV.

There's a pool, pavilion with barbecues, and a piano bar.

"We bring in some of the best pianists from Manhattan, some of the best drag from the Lehigh Valley area, and our DJs are some of the best in the area as well," Louden said. "So aside from just a great camping experience, we really have a great entertainment experience as well."

