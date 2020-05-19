Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono health experts stress being COVID smart moving into summer

Monroe County coronavirus cases are slowing down. Health experts say it's not time for large social gatherings, especially with Memorial Day weekend coming up.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Monroe County has 1,267 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

Doctors at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg, say COVID-19 patients have slowed down significantly.

"Overall, we are seeing very few patients in the hospital now. The majority of the patients in the hospital now are the non-COVID patients who come for other medical conditions as we used to have before the COVID time," said Dr. Susheer Gandotra, LVH-Pocono infectious Disease director.

While Monroe County has flattened the curve, a stay-at-home order is still in place as the county continues to be in Governor Tom Wolf's red phase of reopening.

With Memorial Day weekend coming up, health officials stress this is not the time to gather with family and friends.

"The weather is getting better, people can certainly go outside safely. I am concerned that people will either revert to what we did before, right or become lax with some of the measures that are in place and I encourage people not to do that. Our county did a really nice job with bringing the numbers down successfully and we want to continue to see a decrease in those numbers," said Elizabeth Wise, president of Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.

He says it's important for people to continue social distancing, washing your hands and wearing masks to help prevent a spike in cases.

"If we let our guard down, then it's quite possible that the surge of COVID-19 patients can happen again and we will get a second wave. So we have to be very cautious as we move forward into the summer," said Dr. Gandotra.

Doctors say aside from case numbers decreasing, more non-COVID patients are starting to come back to clinics and the hospital in person.