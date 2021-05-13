Lehigh Valley Health vaccinates children 12 and older

Plenty of young people got their first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The COVID-19 vaccine line moved fast inside Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono in East Stroudsburg on Thursday.

Many of the people in line for this clinic were children as young as 12, like 12-year-old Matthew Transue of Stroudsburg. He got his first dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

"It really feels good to take part in my community by getting this shot," said Matthew Transue.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can now be given to people ages 12 to 15. The FDA approved it for emergency use earlier this week; then, the CDC gave its nod of approval.

"It's just so gratifying to see another segment of the population get vaccinated to help us all remain safe, get back to life as normal. We want to get everyone back into school, normal activities in the fall. This is a step in the right direction," said Dr. William Cors, LVH-Pocono.

If your child is a minor, a parent or a guardian must be present before that child can be vaccinated. If no parent or guardian is there, that child will be turned away.

Myra Dale is 13 years old and lives in East Stroudsburg. She came to the hospital with her mom to get her first dose. She's excited to get back to a normal life.

"I am excited to be able to do stuff again safely," said Myra Dale.

"We are very excited for her to get her first vaccine. She's been missing her friends and hanging out, going places. We are very happy she can get it done," said Michelle Dale.

Likewise, St. Luke's University Health Network also started giving out Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to youngsters at its Monroe Campus.