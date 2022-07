Yevgenya Ronin, 59, was in a car crash in Hamilton Township on July 9.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A Brodheadsville woman was pronounced dead Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital following a car crash that took place on July 9, according to Lehigh County coroner.

According to the Coroner's Office, Yevgenya Ronin's vehicle was in collision with another vehicle in the area of state Route 209 at Lesh Road, Hamilton Township, Monroe County.

Ronin's death is also being investigated by state police.