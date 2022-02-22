Lawsuit filed against Camelback over ski lift crash

The chairlift broke in March of 2021, dropping a family about 20 feet to the ground.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a popular ski resort in Monroe County.

The companies that own Camelback Mountain Resort are being sued for reckless conduct after a ski lift broke, dropping a family nearly 20 feet, permanently injuring the father, and severely harming his two children.

The incident happened in March of 2021 on the ski lift called the Sullivan Express.

The lawsuit alleges the operators knew the lift shook violently at times and continued to run it.

The suit seeks damages of at least $75,000 for negligence, liability, and emotional distress.

Kit Pappas, the managing director of Camelback Resort, released this statement:

"While we cannot comment on ongoing litigation, we remain deeply saddened for the family involved in the March 2021 Sullivan lift incident.

"Our number one priority is always the safety and security of our guests and employees, and we have taken and continue to take extensive measures to ensure that we are providing a safe environment."