Last call for smoking inside American Legion Post 346

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Inside American Legion Post 346 in East Stroudsburg, it's "last call" for smoking.

Starting Sunday, the building will be smoke-free.

"I think it's very good. I am going to feel a lot better coming in here. You won't smell that stale air," said Brian Reish, American Legion Post 346 member.

Earlier this month, the board held a special session and voted in favor of ending smoking inside the building.

"Our veterans, our newest generation of veterans are healthier and leaner, and obviously, not smoking. So in order to attract more veterans because this is a great outlet for them to get involved in the community and have a life after the military, so going smoke-free gives them the opportunity to come in here and take part in some of our activities," said Patrick McMunn, American Legion Post 346 Board member.

You'll still be able to smoke on the property, it's just that you'll have to come and take your puffs outside.

"We are looking at putting up a shelter outside so smokers have somewhere to go to," said McMunn.

Brian Reish from Stroudsburg used to smoke. He says people, including him, are becoming more educated about the negative impacts of smoking.

"I voted for it. I voted for it. In 2004 I had a heart attack. I was a smoker. I stopped cold turkey and I say to anyone stop smoking. It's not good for you," said Reish.