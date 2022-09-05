Labor Day at the indoor waterpark

A crummy weather day outside made a great day inside at a resort in the Poconos.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Thoughts of rainy weather floated away as hundreds spent the day going down slides and splashing around inside Aquatopia, Camelback Lodge's indoor waterpark near Tannersville.

"We decided to come out for the long weekend. We rented a place through Airbnb and were just relaxing," said Philadelphia resident Nita Guzman Delvecchio.

Two families are visiting from Allentown, taking in the last summer holiday weekend at the waterpark in Pocono Township.

"Yesterday, we did the outdoor waterpark, and then we did the mountain coaster. Today, we thought it was going to rain, so we focused just on indoors because we head home today," Ali Fisher said.

"We're just spending the last weekend of the summer with our good friends, the Fisher family, and we decided to come up and spend like 48 hours up here," Doug Cornish said.

While it was a gray and gloomy day, families told Newswatch 16 they wanted to enjoy the day before going back to school.

"We're teachers, so this is like our last hurrah before getting into the school year," Ali Fisher said.

"I'm excited to not have school today, but I'm excited to get back to school," Amelia Fisher added.

As many look to start the school year, officials at Camelback are looking back on the summer season.

"I think numbers-wise, we've had an incredible season all summer. Luckily enough, we didn't experience a lot of rain days that would have required us to close Camelbeach or some of our outdoor adventures. Those dates were very, very few," said Molly Coneybeer, director of marketing.

With summer coming to an end, lodge officials say work will immediately begin to transform Camelbeach into Camelback Mountain for ski season.