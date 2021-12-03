Kunkletown Thrift Store reopens

After being closed for almost a year because of the pandemic, a thrift store in Monroe County is back open.

KUNKLETOWN, Pa. — You can find everything but the kitchen sink at Kunkletown Thrift Store.

The shop inside the Eldred Township Community Center is back open after being forced to shut down because of the pandemic.

"This is my first time being here, and it's amazing. I've been seeing pictures online and on Facebook. We've been dying to get here," said Michelle Brown, Bowmanstown.

For nine months, the thrift store was closed.

Volunteers tell Newswatch 16, it was tough to close during a challenging time for so many people, but now it's time to get back to work serving the community.

"Oh, people are excited, and we've been told since they did open. It's a lot of fun. I think it is. People come here from, I just had a man come for the first time from East Stroudsburg. I mean, people just come and take a ride and end up here," said volunteer Lori Steigerwalt.

Even before the pandemic hit, a lot of people really relied on this thrift store, so as you can imagine, they are thrilled it's back open.

"There's an abundance of clothing and household things. Even just spending time to go out and look for stuff, especially in the winter, there's no yard sales you can go to, so this is almost like an indoor yard sale. That's how I look at it," said Alberto Amorim, Palmerton.

"With the times being how they are, you can't beat stuff like this, and most of this is good quality stuff. Second-hand isn't always that bad," said Brown.

The Kunkletown Thrift Store is looking for a few things, including donations and volunteers.

Lori Steigerwalt has been helping out here for years. She's grateful to be back behind the register.

"It gives me something to do. I am someone who has to keep moving constantly, and if I couldn't come here, it would be really hard to function," said Steigerwalt.

The Kunkletown Thrift Store is open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.