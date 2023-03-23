Thrift store in Monroe County collecting gently worn prom dresses for upcoming sale

The prom dress sale is on Saturday, April 29, from noon to 3 p.m.

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Beaded and embordered or something more simple – with a ton of options, at first glance, you'd think you're inside a dress store.

But after a much better look, It's actually the prom dress section inside the Kunkletown Thrift store in Eldred Township.

Volunteers here are checking their inventory and getting ready for their big prom dress sale next month.

"You can buy two dresses. You do need a student Id. The dresses are $10. We will have dressing rooms. We have shoes, we have evening bags. We're going to have somebody that sells jewelry and somebody that sells makeup here," said Kunkletown Thrift store Manager Donna Deih.

But even with all of these gowns, the thrift store is short on dresses.

Deihl says they recently lost a bunch during a flood.

"We have everything in a storage area; it got flooded," Deihl said. "We have lost probably 75 to 100 gowns. So, we need dresses. We're in desperate need."

Deihl says the thrift store has always held the prom dress sale to help the community save money. That's why it's only going to cost you $10 to look good at prom.

"$10 sounded good, and to help the people out. We have some here with the tags on that I think were $239. Still has the tags on. You get it for $10," Deihl said.

If you choose to donate a dress, the thrift store is looking for certain styles.

"Newer stylish dresses. We really, something the 70s, it doesn't sell. We are collecting short evening dresses. We are collecting mother of the bride or mother of the son dresses. Shoes, fancy shoes, evening bags," Deihl said.

The prom dress sale is on Saturday, April 29, from noon to 3 p.m.

You can drop dresses off during normal business hours at the Kunkletown Thrift store.