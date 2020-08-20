Kinsley's ShopRite opens new shop from home department

Online grocery shopping has become the go-to option for many people during the pandemic. Kinsley's ShopRite opened a bigger, brand new shop from home department.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Just like the sign says, ShopRite from Home.

The new department at Kinsley's ShopRite near Brodheadsville is open and it's strictly dedicated to online shopping pick-ups.

"I've been doing it since they started it and with the pandemic, it's even more convenient and I find I spend less doing that than walking through the store," said Shelia Koehler, Saylorsburg.

The new pickup space is right around the corner from the main store, where Radio Shack used to be at the complex in Chestnuthill Township.

The shop-from-home program at ShopRite has been around for a few years now and it operated at the other end of the grocery store, in a much smaller space.

Once COVID hit, about 600 to 700 orders started coming in a week, owners realized they needed more room.

"Yeah, we really outgrew the space quickly, so this is four times bigger than the old spot. We had it in the back of our mind but with the pandemic, it's kind of moving it forward faster," said Chris Kinsley, Kinsley's ShopRite President.

Bernadette Suter says she only does curbside pickups these days.

"I think it's a great service and when I was working, I would just come here right after work. There would be no fuss, no muss, straight home and now with COVID I really enjoy it also. It works for me," said Suter.

When you come to the new pickup location, you're asked to park in one of the designated parking spots and call or text the number on the signs.