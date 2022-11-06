Kenzie becomes a firefighter thanks to Make-A-Wish

4-year-old Kenzie Moore's dream came true Saturday when the community rallied together and made him an honorary firefighter.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — Climbing up the steps of the fire truck is just one of the many things firefighters at the Marshalls Creek Fire Company have to do on a regular basis.

And it's one of the many things 4-year-old Kenzie Moore of Cresco got to do on Saturday as first responders got together to grant his Make-A-Wish to become a firefighter.

"Trying to coordinate with all the local fire departments to make sure that we can have an all-hands-on-deck situation to make today as magical as possible for our special guy," said Maggie O'Brien, Make-A-Wish Regional Manager.

Kenzie didn't just get to look the part of a firefighter, he got to ride on the truck in a parade and even put out a real fire.

"We came back to the station. We had a makeshift structure by the pallets built in the back. We lit them off for a simulated fire. Firefighters put them out," said Assistant Fire Chief Eugene Berry, Marshalls Creek Fire Company.

Kenzie's family tells Newswatch 16 that his cancer is in remission; something they're grateful for on top of all this support.

"I would have never imagined that it would get this big to have him so excited. Just to see all these people come together for him. It's a beautiful thing," said Brandon Moore, Kenzie's dad.

Assistant Chief Berry says it's all part of being a public servant.

"We in the fire service look to see how we can serve communities. Sometimes it's on an emergency situation where we've got to go save lives, save structures. Other times we've got to show up the automobile for rescues and work hard and doing it. Other times just because it was a joy to be able to serve the community in a whole different way. Taking care of somebody's special needs," said Assistant Chief Berry.

After getting hands-on experience Kenzie says he still wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.