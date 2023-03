Troopers responded to the fairgrounds in Chestnuthill Township just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested for vandalizing the West End Fairgrounds in Monroe County over the weekend.

Police were called to the grounds near Broheadsville on Saturday night and found several broken windows and fire extinguishers set off in the main office.

The juveniles were located near the fairgrounds and taken into custody.