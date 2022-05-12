Jury deliberating in Monroe County sex assault case

Daniel Carney is charged with attempted rape and attempted sexual assault.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A jury in Monroe County is deliberating the case of a groom accused of sexually assaulting a member of his wedding party.

Daniel Carney is accused of sexually assaulting his wife's bridesmaid in a locker room at Shawnee Inn Resort, just days before his wedding in August of 2019.

The jury, made up of five women and seven men, has been deliberating since 1 p.m. Thursday.

Prosecutors say the encounter happened after a river rafting trip, during which both Carney and the bridesmaid were heavily intoxicated.

In closing arguments, the defense said the evidence and witness testimony prove the alleged victim was conscious and knew what she was doing, even though she doesn't remember every detail.

The prosecution reminded jurors about witnesses who testified about how drunk the bridesmaid was after the rafting trip — so drunk, according to prosecutors, that she could not consent to the locker room encounter.