Jury deliberating in Monroe County 'castle doctrine' homicide case

The jury made up of seven women and five men heard closing arguments in the case on Friday.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Randy Halterman, 68, is accused of killing Adam Schultz, 20, and shooting Chastity Frailey in January 2021 when they entered his trash-filled home in Monroe County.

Neither had any weapons.

The defense said if Halterman's home was in a gated community, had a white picket fence and not nearly as much garbage on it, this case wouldn't have gone to trial.

Halterman's lawyers also claim his actions were justified under the Castle Doctrine because, at the time, he didn't know who had entered his home or if they had any weapons and feared for his safety.

The doctrine gives people the right to use deadly force to defend themselves if they are in danger of attack in their home.

Halterman's lawyers say GPS data from Frailey's phone shows the couple was near Halterman's property in Stroud Township just a day before the shooting, calling Schultz and Frailey repeat burglars.

However, the prosecution reminded jurors of the evidence, including the 911 call and the taped police interview, which they say shows Halterman had the intent to kill when he fired nine shots at the trespassers.

The Commonwealth also said Halterman obsessed about the burglaries on his properties over the years, and this one sent him over the edge.

Prosecutors believe Halterman heard Schultz and Frailey inside his home and had time to react, saying he did not fear for his life.

Jurors started deliberating the case around 4 p.m. Friday.