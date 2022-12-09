Jurors watch taped police interview in Halterman criminal homicide trial

He's accused of killing Adam Schultz and shooting a woman in January of last year when they trespassed at his trash-filled home in Stroud Township.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — 68-year-old Randy Halterman arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse for the second day of testimony at his criminal homicide trial.

He's accused of killing Adam Schultz and shooting a woman in January of last year when they trespassed at his trash-filled home in Stroud Township.

Neither had any weapons.

In court, prosecutors played the hour-long interview that Halterman did with police on the night of the shooting.

Halterman initially told a detective that he had called 911 before the shooting.

But he later said that he misspoke and actually made the call after the shooting.

During the interview, Halterman can be seen showing the detective how he held the gun.

At one point, he told the detective;

"I don't know if this (the shooting) is a blessing or a curse... I want this to end. I want my life back."

The Defense argues that Halterman acted in self-defense because, at the time, he didn't know who had entered his home or if they had any weapons.

Halterman's lawyers maintain that his actions were justified because of the "Castle Doctrine."

The doctrine gives people the right to use deadly force to defend themselves if they are in danger of attack in their home.

Halterman is charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault.