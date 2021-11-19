Jo's Outreach holds Thanksgiving dinner drive

Almost two hundred frozen turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings were handed out to families in need today in the Poconos.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — A line of vehicles stretched around Jo's Outreach near Delaware Water Gap.

These people all showed up to pick up supplies for Thanksgiving dinner.

"It's great. It's really rough out here now. People are trying and people are, they need help," Chris Hernandez, Marshalls Creek.

Jo's Outreach in Smithfield Township has been offering holiday dinners to those in need for the last two years.

Ida Matthew is the director. She and her workers handed out more than 150 frozen turkeys and fixings like stuffing, cans of veggies and mashed potatoes.

"Oh, this is so good. We've been getting a lot of people calling us. It's tough times and people can't get turkeys or they can't afford to get turkeys. It's really a blessing that we are able to do this," Ida Matthew, Jo's Outreach.

People who stopped to pick up their turkey dinners tell us they are so grateful for this opportunity, especially because the last two years have been difficult.

Beckie Gyorfi from East Stroudsburg came to pick up dinner for her family.

She thinks this is great for so many families.

"It's been really hard for a lot of families with all different kinds of struggles everyone has been going through the last year or two."