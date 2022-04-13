Help wanted: Job seekers and employers get together in Monroe County

More than 50 employers were looking to fill hundreds of open positions.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — With resumes in hand, dozens showed up at the gym inside the Northampton Community College - Monroe campus near Tannersville in search of a new job.

Mary Miller of Stroudsburg was one of them. She just recently was let go from her job.

"I worked at the courthouse in child custody for 17 years, and yeah, this is pretty much a shock. And then just now seriously looking to get a job," said Miller.

Miller's been out of work for two weeks, and like many, she's decided to come out to PA CareerLink's Monroe County Career Quest job fair.

"This is like 100 percent necessary," Miller said. "It just helps meet the end of the job search."

"It's never too late to change your path. So this is a great opportunity to find something," said Nathan Wiles of East Stroudsburg.

More than 50 employer booths filled the inside of the gym. They all offer a wide variety of jobs from hospitality to health care, manufacturing and transportation, and food and beverage.

"I think any job seeker that's in the market to work can find what they're looking for now. Employers have full-time job openings with benefits and with fantastic wages. Everything is coming back," said Deborah Harrison, an administrator with PA CareerLink Monroe County.

With many people looking to get back into the workforce, businesses are looking to hire. Employers tell Newswatch 16 they've had to work harder when it comes to recruiting.

"We've been super busy, and that made us step up our recruiting efforts, and we recruit 24/7 to find those right people to fill those positions with the local companies here," said Terry Lukas, the owner of Express Employment Professional.

If you missed the job fair, openings can be found by visiting PA CareerLink Monroe County.