Jeremy Lewan talks storm tracking at Steam Fair

Meteorologist Jeremy Lewan spoke with children and families Saturday at Pocono Mountain Public Library about what it's like working in the arts and sciences.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A STEAM Fair was held Saturday at the Pocono Mountain Public Library near Tobyhanna.

Children and their families explored many booths staffed by local businesses, clubs, and groups to strengthen the connection between science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

"It is called 'STEAM' because I wanted to include the arts as well. I think that is a very important part of everything science-related. Even technology, you need some type of art aspect in it. And luckily, we had the Pocono Mountain Arts Council here to guide us in prospective art-making, so it's kinda cool," said Annmarie Dever, Youth Librarian at Pocono Mountain Public Library.

Newswatch 16's own Stormtracker 16 Meteorologist, Jeremy Lewan, was invited to represent WNEP, where he talked to students about integrating the arts with STEM and what it's like to pursue a career in the sciences.

It is the first time the Pocono Mountain Public Library has hosted a STEM/STEAM Fair, but certainly not the last.

The library announced Saturday that they received a new grant from Remake Learning to support even more STEM and STEAM-related activities in the near future.