'It can be tricky' - Drivers in the Poconos struggle on snowy day

Snow has blanketed parts of the region, leaving behind messy conditions for the evening commute.

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Snow fell throughout the day on Wednesday in Mount Pocono, which posed some challenges for drivers.

Jermone Ford of Gouldsboro was one of many people on the road. He was delivering DoorDash orders.

"It's snowing, but let me go out and make some money because times are hard out here. The app is telling me I can make some promos and bonuses."

On Ford's travels, he found that many of the roads in the Poconos were still slushy and snow-covered.

"The side roads there definitely not plowed as much as the main roads are. It's a good thing, keeping the main roads good because obviously, people are traveling those more than the side roads."

While some decided to work, others had the day off, like Joan Hanerfeld. She was grocery shipping.

"It's better in the snow because limited amount of people shopping, and you could get some good bargains."

People in this part of the Poconos say so far, this winter's snowfall has been kind.

"This is nothing. We get more snow than this. This is nothing. Come outside with your shovel, push the snow out the way, and relax the rest of your day," Scott Lynch said.

"It's winter, and given the season, I don't think it's unreasonable for some snowfall," Hanerfeld said. "Tobyhanna wasn't that bad this year so far."

Others believe there may be more snowfall.