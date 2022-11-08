Issues sending Pocono residents to the polls

Polling places in the Poconos have seen a steady stream of people coming to vote all day. Each voter had a reason that sent them to the polls.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One by one, voters strolled into the Mountain Center in Coolbaugh Township to cast their ballot, hoping to have their voices heard in Monroe County and beyond.

Frank Panico of Tobyhanna is voting because he's concerned about Social Security and the government's spending.

"I'm worried about the deficit for our country. You know, more spending means less for our country. I have to worry about the economy and where it's going, and I want to make sure that there's enough Social Security for the elderly and for people who need it," Panico said.

Nancy Santiago says she's voting to protect women's abortion rights.

"We're out here voting because we really have an issue with Roe v. Wade being overturned, and we want to make sure that, at least in the state of Pennsylvania that our children will have every choice available to them because you never know what happens in life," Santiago said.

People tell Newswatch 16 they are voting because it's their civic duty, and they want change.

"Sunday, we reset the time. Today, Tuesday, we reset the country, and that's what's drawing me to the polls. I've always tried to vote. But today is more special than others," Rafael Vargas said.

For Rafael Vargas of Tobyhanna and many others, the economy and inflation are the main issues.

"Starting with the gas prices, ending with the border situation, inflation is running out of control. We're sending billions and billions overseas instead of taking care of our own, and I've always been a believer take care of the country first," Vargas said.

"I always vote, but this gas, this economy, this money situation, the whole nine yards, the grocery store, the taxes — so I'm hoping it gets better," said Louis Cellucci.

If you haven't voted or dropped off your mail-in ballot at your county's election office, you have until 8 p.m.

Polls close at 8 p.m.