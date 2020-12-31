Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Monroe County district attorney's office and state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Troopers from Stroudsburg responded to reports of a man described as distraught.
It happened near the Route 33 southbound overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township.
Police say the man, 19-year-old Joseph Hall, was standing near a bridge and had a gun.
Troopers say as the negotiation continued, Hall became uncooperative and at one point pointed the gun in the direction of the officers.
State police fired, striking Hall.
He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.