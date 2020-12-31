Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

The man who was shot was standing near a bridge and had a gun.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The Monroe County district attorney's office and state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Troopers from Stroudsburg responded to reports of a man described as distraught.

It happened near the Route 33 southbound overpass to Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township.

Police say the man, 19-year-old Joseph Hall, was standing near a bridge and had a gun.

Troopers say as the negotiation continued, Hall became uncooperative and at one point pointed the gun in the direction of the officers.

State police fired, striking Hall.