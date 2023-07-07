Inspiring the next generation at ESU

Stormtracker 16 Meteorologist Jeremy Lewan visited students at East Stroudsburg University's Upward Bound Program.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A member of Newswatch 16 was out in the community.

Stormtracker 16 Meteorologist Jeremy Lewan spent his afternoon at East Stroudsburg University with this summer's Upward Bound Program.

It's a pre-college prep program for high school students who will be the first in their families who go on to college

For the first time, meteorology is one of the classes offered for juniors and seniors in the program, and Jeremy spoke to future scholars about his experience as a broadcast meteorologist at WNEP.