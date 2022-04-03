Inflation impacting food pantries in the Poconos

Volunteers at Jo's Outreach Pantry near Delaware Water Gap, say as prices continue to rise, things like meat and dairy are harder to come by.

DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. — As inflation continues to rise, many are finding life unaffordable, like Kay Davidson of Stroud Township.

"I'm on a limited income and I would say about 60 percent of my social security goes towards my rent," said Kay Davidson.

To help get by, Davidson frequently shops inside Jo's Outreach Pantry near Delaware Water Gap.

But even the pantry is feeling the pinch from supply chain issues and inflation.

"When the price of food goes up, you know the people that donate to us aren't as generous because they need to hold on to it for their customers," said Sharon Nicholson, Operations Manager at Jo's Outreach Pantry.

Volunteers say as prices continue to rise, things like meat and dairy are harder to come by.

While the pantry has enough food, for now, the need hasn't stopped.

Volunteers say they've seen more people come through every month.

"People who come in here are very needy you know they're very needy because of the inflation. The prices are going up and people can't afford it. A lot of people lost their jobs because of COVID. So I think we are helping people here to put food on the table," said Ida Mathew, the Director of Jo's Outreach Pantry.

With prices expected to only go up, volunteers expect more people to turn to their pantry. Kay Davidson says she'll be back next month.

"They're outrageous and not only that I have a cat," Davidson said. "So I can not tell you the cat food that cost me 40 cents a can, is now, what is 79 cents a can. It's a lot of money."

Jo's Outreach near Delaware Water Gap opens its pantry to those in need on the first Friday of every month.