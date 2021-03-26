Infant's death ruled a homicide

The infant was found dead in an apartment in Monroe County last week.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Autopsy results are back on an infant found dead in an apartment in Monroe County last week.

The coroner has ruled the two-month-old girl's death a homicide. He says Ryann Bacchus died from blunt force trauma to the head, causing skull fractures.

She was found dead inside an apartment near Canadensis.

The baby's mother, Amanda Green, her father, Lamont Bacchus, and Tony Kristiansen are locked up on child endangerment charges.