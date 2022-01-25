Convicted illegal kennel owner now operating in New York

Autumn Dempster was convicted of running an illegal dog kennel in the Poconos in 2021 and is now allegedly doing the same thing in New York.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A woman convicted of running an illegal dog kennel in the Poconos now appears to have a dog grooming business in New York state.

Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture says it has reached out to officials in New York regarding Autumn Dempster.

In October, she was convicted of operating "Perseus Pocono Pet Sitting" out of her home in Kunkletown.

Dempster was never licensed to run a dog kennel.

An investigation was launched after one dog died in Dempster's care and another ran away.