The Pocono Mountain Regional officer was on the way to a pickup truck rollover when his SUV was hit head-on.

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A police officer in the Poconos was hurt in a crash tonight and icy road conditions may have been to blame.

The officer was originally called to a pickup truck rollover on Route 611 around 5 p.m.

En route to that scene, the officer's SUV was hit head-on.

The Pocono Mountain Regional officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.