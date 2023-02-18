Ice sculptures fill the streets of Stroudsburg for Winterfest

Families could also participate in a scavenger hunt around Courthouse Square and enjoy a live ice-carving demonstration.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It may have been a bit warmer than usual around here lately.

But folks in one part of Monroe County didn't let that stop them from enjoying their Winterfest.

More than 50 ice sculptures were placed around Stroudsburg.

This year's theme was "Cartoons frozen in time."

Families could participate in a scavenger hunt around Courthouse Square and enjoy a live ice-carving demonstration.

There was also ice carving instruction shown at the event in Stroudsburg.