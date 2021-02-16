Ice melt in high demand this winter

Some retailers are having a tough time keeping ice melt on the shelves as winter weather continues to impact our area.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — If you're on the hunt for ice melt, it might take you a few stops before you find some.

Some retailers are dealing with a shortage.

"I gotta get salt. The driveway is very icy, and I gotta get it cleared," said Tony Miller, Stroud Township.

"I was surprised that I found any, I really was. Now another storm is coming, so," said Charlene McCue, Stroudsburg.

Newswatch 16 stopped at Lowes in Stroud Township.

A few dozen bags were up for grabs.

Employees say shipments are shipping out the door in record time this month.

"We got another truck of salt, which is 18 pallets, and it will be gone in a few days. That's it. It's craziness," said Bonnie Duvo, Lowes.

This order of rock salt came in as an emergency delivery last night because the store was out, and with more snow on the way, this order probably won't last much longer.

"What's here is here. We do have 16 pallets, but by Thursday, we will probably be out. That's how it's first come, first served. We do have a supplement that we give them. It's a water softener. It's in a crystal form. It will do the same purpose but not just as good as rock salt," said Duvo.

Charlene McCue just moved to the Poconos from New Jersey. She lived near the shore.

Harsh winter weather is new to her.

"Yeah, I asked a friend of mine who has been living here for a number of years. I said, does it stop? They told me it was my fault because I moved here," said McCue.

Lowes does expect to get more ice melt supplies but how long it will last is another story.